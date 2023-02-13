Uttarakhand CM inaugurates six new police stations

Dehradun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today virtually inaugurated six new police stations in five different districts of the state from the State Secretariat here.





CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also interacted with NCC cadets at Vikas Bhawan.







Meanwhile, on Sunday CM Dhami inaugurated the 'Chief Minister Antyodaya Free Gas Refill Scheme' from Kandolia Maidan in Pauri Garhwal district. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth Rs 94 crore 28 lakhs related to the development works of the district.

Ministers and MLAs from across the state were also connected via video link on the occasion of the launch of this scheme.

Later, to promote homestays in Uttarakhand, Dhami also stayed in the house of locals at Rawat Village of Pauri Garhwal district. He met the villagers to know their condition & took the opinion of the people related to the development of the village. (ANI)

