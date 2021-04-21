Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at COVID care centre
Uttarakhand CM inspects facilities at COVID care centre in Dehradun

ANI | Updated: Apr 21, 2021 15:51 IST


Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat inspected the facilities for COVID patients at the COVID care centre, set up inside a sports stadium near Rajpur road here.

Accompanying him were Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma, Rajpur road MLA Khajan Dass and District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava.
A night curfew has been put in place across all districts of Uttarakhand from 9 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of the infection.
On Wednesday, the state recorded 2150 new COVID-19 cases and 27 related deaths. (ANI)

