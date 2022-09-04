हिंदी खबर
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM launches developmental works in Bageshwar

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2022 18:04 IST


Bageshwar (Uttrakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday laid the foundation stones of 19 developmental works at Bilauna, Bageshwar.
The foundation of the 19 works is worth Rs 2,198.30 lakh.

The inauguration programme was organized at Bilauna, Bageshwar bus depot today.
Along with this, the buses were flagged off from the bus Bilauna, Bageshwar bus depot.
Earlier today, CM Dhami offered prayers at Baghnath Temple, Bageshwar before inaugurating the 19 works and the roadways depot. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl