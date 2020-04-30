Uttarakhand CM launches e-hospital and telemedicine facility

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday launched telemedicine and e-hospital services at the Doon Medical College, in order to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19.

"These facilities would help reduce congestion at hospitals, which would further reduce the risk against the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, these facilities would also be a perfect tool in providing medical assistance in remote areas where it is difficult for medical help to reach," said Chief Minister Rawat.

Rawat further added that with the introduction of the e-hospital facility, the quality of patient care would improve. He further said that e-hospital service is already being run in Deendayal Hospital Dehradun and District Hospital Almora.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that the telemedicine software provided by NIC, Government of India, will also be used in the district hospitals and other hospitals of the state. (ANI)

