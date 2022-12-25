Uttarakhand CM launches Empowered Women Centered Livelihood Management Program in border areas

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday launched the Empowered Women Centered Livelihood Management Program in the border and disaster-affected areas of the state at the CM Camp Office.

Dhami, meanwhile, has instructed all the District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners to ensure arrangements for bonfires at prominent places in their districts and town areas as part of a campaign, the government officials said on Saturday.

He also directed the concerned officials to ensure that blankets and warm clothes are made available to the needy.

"This work should be taken as a campaign from tomorrow, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Atal ji and Good Governance Day," Dhami said, adding that proper arrangements should be made to protect the homeless from cold.





"Adequate arrangements should be made for blankets and warm clothes. SDM and Tehsildars will be responsible in rural areas. The cooperation of common people can also be taken in this work. The officers should also inspect the hospitals," he further said.

On Saturday late evening, Dhami distributed blankets to the needy at various places in Dehradun including Doon Hospital.



The Chief Minister also made a surprise inspection of the night shelter and others located near the clock tower.

During his visit, he met the people staying in the night shelters and inquired about their condition.

