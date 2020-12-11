Uttarakhand CM launches training video for giving UKSSSC exams

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday virtually launched a training video that will help students give online Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exams.



Department of Information and Public Relations of Uttarakhand Government tweeted, "Chief Minister launched a training video made by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission for conducting online examinations in the state. He said that with a view to bringing purity and transparency in the exam, online examinations are a better option."

While addressing the media, the Chief Minister said that in the last three and a half years, the selection process has been completed for 5700 posts in the examinations conducted by the Commission. "

Uttarakhand has reported 5,456 active COVID-19 cases, 72,880 recoveries and 1,320 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

