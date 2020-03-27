Uttarakhand CM makes in-charges of 13 districts of state to tackle COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): For prevention and effective control of COVID-19, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has made eight ministers as in-charges of 13 districts in the state.

Among the ministers are Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Harak Singh Rawat, Dhan Singh Rawat, Arvind Pandey, Rekha Arya, Yashpal Arya and Madan Kaushik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)

