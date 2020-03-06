Uttarakhand CM makes terrestrial inspection of Chourda Lake

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday made a terrestrial inspection of the site of the Chourda Lake on Ramganga river to be built in Gairsain of Chamoli district of the state.

This comes a day after Rawat had announced that Gairsain in Chamoli district will be the summer capital of the state.

"With the completion of construction of this lake, drinking water will be available in Gairsain and surrounding areas. I had instructed the officials to explore options to ensure adequate drinking water arrangements. The tender process of this dam will be done in April 2020. Soon after that work will also be started," Rawat said.

The chief minister was accompanied by MLA Surendra Singh Negi, Secretary Drinking Water, Munni Devi Shah and District Magistrate Chamoli Bhupendra Kaur Aulakh along with other officials. (ANI)

