Uttarakhand CM meets Anil Baluni in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Cheif Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, to inquire about his health.

During the meeting, Trivendra wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier this month, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor had also met Baluni at a hospital here. Yuvraj was also diagnosed with cancer during the 2011 cricket World Cup. He recovered from his illness and played for India. The cricketer had announced his retirement in June this year. (ANI)

