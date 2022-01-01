Uttarakhand CM meets Chief Secy, senior IAS, IPS officials on New Year's day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met the Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, senior officers of the Indian Administrative Service and officers of the Indian Police Service under the leadership of the Director-General of Police, Ashok Kumar, said Chief Minister's Office.

The officials wished the Chief Minister a Happy New Year and long life, added the CMO.

Dhami congratulated everyone on the occasion and wished that the state would progress in the path of development with new energy in the new year, as per the CMO.



Earlier on Saturday, Dhami launched a Free Mobile Tablet scheme for students here.

About 2 lakh 65 thousand students of Class 10 and 12 of degree colleges and state schools will get benefit from this scheme, as per government data.

The state government official had said that Rs 12,000 was given by the DBT for buying mobile tablets to class 10 and 12 students of state government schools.

Dhami distributed free tablets to 100 girl students of the Government Girls Inter College of Dehradun's Rajpur Road. On Saturday, this programme was organised in all the 70 Vidhan Sabhas of the state.

The DBT has already transferred funds to 1 lakh 59 thousand students of class 10 and 12 of government schools for buying the tablet. (ANI)

