Uttarakhand CM offers prayers at Golju temple, wishes for prosperity of state

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the Golju temple in Champawat and wished for the prosperity of the state on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that Golju is the god of justice, and that's why people have a special respect for him, this is the prominent place of everyone's faith. People also experience mental peace when their wishes are fulfilled from here.





On the temple premises, the Chief Minister interacted with the people associated with the temple and the children and elders present there and got information about the area's problems.

The Chief Minister said that with the cooperation of all, his government is working with commitment to the development of all areas of the state. Instructions have been given to all the officers from the government to the block level for quick redressal of public problems. (ANI)

