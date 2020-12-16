Uttarakhand CM pays floral tributes to fallen soldiers on Vijay Diwas

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers here at Gandhi Park on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

Rawat in an official statement said, "I pay tribute to all the soldiers of the Indian Army who forced Pakistan's 93,000 soldiers to surrender on this day in 1971. It is an important day in India's security and the history of the world. A great victory in this war was achieved by the might of our soldiers. We pay homage to all those soldiers."

Rawat recalled the contribution of Uttarakhand in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

"In this war, 248 brave sons of our heroic land Uttarakhand also sacrificed their lives, while 78 brave soldiers were injured. Salute to the brave Indian soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice. Best wishes to all on Vijay Diwas," he said in a tweeted.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered. (ANI)