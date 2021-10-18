Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to ND Tiwari on his 96th birth, 3rd death anniversary today

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid floral tribute to Congress veteran leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari on his 96th birth and third death anniversary.

The Chief Minister called Tiwari a 'popular, mass leader'.

Taking to Twitter, Dhami said, "Paying tributes to the popular mass leader of Uttarakhand, former Governor of Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Shri Narayan Dutt Tiwari ji on his birth anniversary and death anniversary."



Tiwari was the only politician to have served as the chief minister of two states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Born on October 18, 1925, Tiwari served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice- from 1976-77, 1984-85, and then from 1988-89. He was also the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2002 till 2007.

In 1986-1987, he worked as the Minister for External Affairs in then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet. He was appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh in 2007, a position that he continued till 2009.

He passed away at Delhi's Max Hospital following a kidney infection and multiple organ failure in 2018. (ANI)

