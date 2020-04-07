Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to soldier killed in anti-terrorist operation in Kashmir

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday paid tribute to the Indian Army's Havildar Davendra Singh, who was killed in action in Kashmir on April 5.

Havildar Davendra Singh belonged to the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand and had lost his life in an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.

Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand on Monday said the troops had launched a daring operation at the LoC and engaged Pakistan supported infiltrators in close combat in heavy snow and neutralised the entire infiltrating batch of five terrorists.

In this battle, however, Army lost five of its soldiers, three on the site and two more succumbed while they were airlifted to a nearby military hospital.

The operation was launched on Saturday to trace the five infiltrating terrorists. (ANI)