Uttarakhand CM pays tributes to soldiers of Kargil War

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives while fighting against Pakistan during Kargil war.

Chief Minister Rawat paid respect to fallen soldiers at the Shaheed memorial in Gandhi Park, here on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

"The world realized the power of the Indian soldiers when they drove the intruders across the border. Our soldiers showed the valor in the Kargil war under adverse conditions. The nation will always remember the sacrifices of the brave soldiers to protect the country's borders in the Kargil war," Rawat said.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is committed to the welfare of the dependents of ex-servicemen, and soldiers who lost lives in the service of the nation.

Meanwhile, Youth of Dehradun planted trees at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, located near Dehradun Cantt Cremation Ghat, where soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil war cremated.

They also kept 2 minutes of silence in memory of the fallen soldiers.

The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)

