Uttarakhand CM performs yoga with administrative officials at Chintan Shivir

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday performed yoga with administrative officials during the ongoing three-day Shakshakt Uttarakhand @ 25 Chintan Shivir at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

Today is the last day of Shakshakt Uttarakhand @ 25 Chintan Shivir.



Officers including Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu participated in the yoga exercises.

A yoga camp was organized at the Academy's Kalindi Ground and on this occasion, various asanas of yoga were performed.



The three-day Chintan Shivir began at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) on Tuesday to prepare a roadmap of the state as it inches closer to its 25 years of formation.

Uttarakhand was founded on November 9, 2020, after it was carved out from northern Uttar Pradesh.

In the ongoing Chintan Shivir a discussion took place on the topics of agriculture-horticulture, tourism, forests etc on Wednesday.



Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the Shivir where he shared his views on empowering the state with the officers.

Earlier addressing the 'chintan shivir' on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, "We people have given the mantra of simplification. We should think that how many departments have adopted this mantra. This shivir should not remain a mere formality."

The CM also stated that IAS is the biggest administrative service of our country and Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officials formulate policies of the country and states.

Dhami further went on to say "We should change the culture of doing work from 10 to 5.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu advised bureaucrats to get out of the syndrome of saying 'no' to work or take voluntary retirement.

In the ongoing "chintan shivir" in Mussoorie, he said that in the government system, we do not get paid for saying 'no'.

His advice came in the wake of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's recent instructions for improving officials' work in the state.

Issuing instructions, Dhami stated, "To improve the work of officers in Uttarakhand, the government is going to change the standard of ACR (Annual Confidential Report)."

The Chief Secretary said in the "chintan shivir" that sometimes officers are afraid of taking decisions and are more interested in saying 'no' than 'yes'.

While giving the advice, the Chief Secretary asked the officers to read the mandates in this regard. (ANI)

