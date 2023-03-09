Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami condoles demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of director and actor Satish Kaushik and said that it is an irreparable loss to the film industry.

"The death of film director and famous actor Mr. Satish Kaushik is an irreparable loss to the film industry. May God grant the pious soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members and admirers to bear this immense suffering," tweeted CM Dhami.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also offered his condolences on the demise of veteran actor and film director Satish Kaushik.



Chouhan said, "Received sad news about the demise of famous actor and film director Satish Kaushik today. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul of late Kaushik and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

Kaushik passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday late night at the age of 66 years.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. (ANI)

