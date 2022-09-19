Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds back transfer of 74 UDD officials

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami today held back the transfer list of 74 officials made in the Urban Development Department (UDD).

This transfer list was issued on September 17 with the consent of Cabinet Minister Premchand Agarwal. The Chief Minister's Office said that delays come due to technical errors in the transfers.

The transfer list was issued with the consent of Urban Development Minister Premchand Agarwal, who after releasing the list had gone to Germany. The sudden transfers in huge numbers led to a stir in the power corridor.

Earlier on Sunday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed that 45 arrests have been made by the Special Task Force (STF) in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSC) leak case.

The CMO statement further said that the interest of the youth is paramount. The campaign against crime and corruption will continue and no guilty will be spared.



Earlier on September 11, the Uttarakhand government ordered a vigilance inquiry against six people including top officials in the alleged irregularities in Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), after the consent of CM Dhami, orders for vigilance inquiry were issued against six people including former secretary of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Santosh Badoni, former controller of examination Narayan Singh Dangi, three section officers of the commission and the owner of RMS company.

The case pertains to a written exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) in December 2021. This was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

However, there were widespread allegations that there were irregularities in the conduct of the test. Following these allegations, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called for a probe and strict action against those guilty. Following this, the secretary of the commission was removed from the post. A Special Task Force (STF) was also constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities.

After the question was raised on several examinations of the selection commission, the government had sought a report from the STF on the role of the commission officials in this matter, in which it came to light that the contract of the exam conducting company RMS Technosolutions ended in October 2019 itself. Despite this, not only was the work taken from the company but the payment was also made. The STF also clarified the role of the officers responsible for this.

On the basis of this report, after taking approval from the CM, the Vigilance Department has issued orders for vigilance inquiry against six people, including the then Secretary of the Commission, and the Controller of Examinations. (ANI)

