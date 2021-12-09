Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets family members of CDS General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the family of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday and extended his condolences over the demise of the CDS and his wife Madhulika Rawat in a chopper crash yesterday.

CM Dhami said that the death of the CDS General Rawat is an irreparable loss. "It is a huge loss for the nation, especially for Uttarakhand and me," he added.

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, four of which have so far have been, were brought to Palam Airbase in caskets wrapped in tricolour on Thursday.



The 'Shradhanjali ceremony' is scheduled from 8:30 hours today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval paid their last respect to the General and others at Palam Airbase.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, who were on board IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter, died in the crash on Wednesday. The mortal remains were today brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district. People paid floral tribute to the deceased here.

The government today ordered a 'tri service' enquiry into the accident.

The enquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command. (ANI)

