Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary and said that he is a source of inspiration.



CM Dhami paid tribute to him in Dehradun.

"Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's struggle for social justice, who dedicated his life to the upliftment of the deprived and exploited, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is a source of inspiration for all of us," he said. (ANI)