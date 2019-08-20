Uttarakhand: CM Rawat announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of flood victims

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand and announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods.

"11 bodies have been recovered so far. Search operations are being conducted. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh each will be given to next of the kin of all deceased. Compensation will also be given for dead animals," Rawat said.

Earlier today, Rawat had done an aerial survey and visited the flood-affected areas, where he met the stranded people and assured of any assistance from the state government.

"The infrastructure damage cannot be estimated at this time, but our roads, electricity and water supply have been damaged," Rawat said.

"This is the apple belt and the primary source of income for the locals here is the same as the fruit. Our primary focus is making arrangements to transport their apples to the markets," he added.

Heavy rains and cloudbursts have led to a flood-like situation at isolated places in the state.

According to the locals, they don't have any food, money or a place to spend the night.

"We are carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Ration and medicine are provided to the people by SDRF teams," said District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan. (ANI)

