Uttarakhand: CM Rawat wishes success to mountaineering team to Fiji

Uttarakhand [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday wished success to the team headed to Fiji to participate in 'Eco-Challenge'- one of the world's most difficult and dangerous adventure race.

A four-member team includes Tashi and Nungshi Malik, the first siblings and twins to have climbed the Seven Summits had called on him today ahead of their expedition. The Chief Minister wished the team success for this competition.

A total of 67 teams from 30 countries are participating in this adventure race in Fiji from September 9 to September 21 in the 675 kilometre long adventure.

The race comprises 12 adventure related activities set through dense forests, mountains, rivers and the sea of Fiji.

The race is hosted by the famous adventurer Bear Grylls.

The manager of the team is retired Colonel VS Owner. (ANI)