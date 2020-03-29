Uttarakhand CM requests people to donate for COVID-19 relief

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday requested people to donate money to help those affected by COVID-19.

"Need your support in fighting coronavirus. Money given by you could be helpful in saving lives and also for helping the needy. People can voluntarily donate money in the account details mentioned below," Rawat tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) on Sunday.

Rawat also gave the details of the bank account where people can donate money.

In another tweet, Rawat said, "Many NGOs, social workers organizations and people have come forward to help the needy and create awareness during lockdown. I thank all of them. It will boost confidence in fight against coronavirus." (ANI)

