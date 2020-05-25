Uttarakhand CM reviews preparations to combat COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reviewed the status of preparations to combat COVID-19 with officials at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.

According to a press statement from Chief Minister Office (CMO), Rawat enquired about the work being done to combat COVID-19 in Pauri Garhwal district along with the arrangement of Srinagar Medical College.

"He said that it should be ensured that people coming from outside are tested for COVID-19 according to the standards, sanitation," reads the statement.

In the review meeting, Rawat was informed by the officials that bed capacity in Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Base Hospital has been increased from 500 to 700, the hospital complex has been divided into two parts. 200 beds are placed for COVID-19 and 500 beds for non-COVID-19.

Minister of State for Higher Education Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Secretary Amit Negi, District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbial, Senior Superintendent of Police DS Kunwar, Chief Development Officer Himanshu Khurana, CMO Dr Manoj Bahukhandi, and other concerned officials were present in the review meeting.

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 count surges to 357 with 19 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department in a bulletin on Sunday. (ANI)

