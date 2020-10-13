Uttarakhand CM reviews status of Centre-run schemes in state

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a review meeting with officials of the state-level Disha Committee over the status of Centre-run schemes in Uttarakhand.

The meeting was held on Monday and it was attended by MP Ajay Bhatt, several MLAs and several high-level officials from the administration.



Rawat directed officials to ensure that all necessary information is provided to the Committee members, including parliamentarians and MLAs.

He also said that the projects needed to be undertaken with double energy to make up for the loss of time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister further stressed upon providing placements under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and to give priority to providing mobile connectivity to the deprived villages. (ANI)

