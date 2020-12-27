Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for projects ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for various projects ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, a day after Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad expressed displeasure, alleging the administration was "yet to start preparations".

The chief minister has approved Rs 17.34 crore for a surveillance system, for which Rs 6.94 crore will be released as the first instalment.

Along with this, the CM has allotted Rs 15.46 crore for purchasing material for setting up a temporary 1,000 bed COVID care centre and Rs 6.18 crore will be released as the first instalment.



For providing other medical facilities, apart from COVID care, the minister has sanctioned Rs 2.93 crore and has released Rs 1.17 crore as its first instalment.

On Friday, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad decided to organise the upcoming fair in their capacity and with their resources "if the government does not cooperate", regarding which it even sent a memorandum to the CM.

Haridwar Kumbh will be held from January to April in 2021. (ANI)

