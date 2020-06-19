Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo)
Uttarakhand CM sanctions Rs 11.25 cr for purchasing three machines to increase COVID-19 testing in state

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:55 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned an amount of Rs 11.25 crore for purchasing three testing machines for Dehradun, Haldwani and Srinagar medical colleges to increase COVID-19 testing in the state.
This amount has been sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund, the testing capacity of these Hi-Tech machines to be purchased is 800 per day, thus they will be able to do 2400 testing per day. (ANI)

