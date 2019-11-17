Uttarakhand: CM to inaugurate Muslim yoga camp at Kotdwar on Nov 20

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A Muslim yoga camp will be organised from November 20 to 24 at Kanva Ashram here in which about 500 men and women are expected to participate.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Mohammad Yunus Kasmi, Professor at Jamia Tibbia Unani Medical College, said: "Yoga is not related to any particular religion. It is important for our physical health and mental peace. Those who are opposed to yoga have a depressed mentality."

Dr Kasmi further said that the participants in the event, which is being dubbed as the first Muslim yoga camp, will do yoga and offer 'namaz' simultaneously.

Satyaprakash Raju, who has played an important role in organising the camp, said that the yoga camp will be inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who will also inaugurate the Veer Bharat Smarak.

Acharya Balakrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat will be among many others present in the camp.

The five-day yoga camp will be conducted under the guidance of Indresh Kumar, the ideologue of Muslim Rashtriya Manch affiliated with the RSS. (ANI)

