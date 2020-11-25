Uttarakhand CM to provide legal aid to family of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has decided to provide legal aid to the family of a 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, according to a bulletin released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Uttarakhand, on Wednesday.



According to the bulletin, "The parents of Damini (name changed) met Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat at the Chief Minister's residence. Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat said that what happened to Uttarakhand's daughter was very devastating. Any daughters' father or a sister's brother can understand this pain very well."

The bulletin added, "The Chief Minister assured his parents that he would be fully supporting the fight in the legal battle. The state government of Uttarakhand and the people of the state are with the victim's family and are ready to provide help to the best of the abilities. The Chief Minister also thanked those who have raised this voice through social media. He appealed that the way the people had earlier supported the victim's family by raising their voice for justice in Delhi, they will still cooperate fully in raising this voice."

Speaking to ANI, CM Rawat added, "The victim's family cannot afford to fight the legal battle alone. I have assured them that the Government of Uttarakhand will provide them help in the best possible way. The victim's family is demanding justice and wish that all the culprits be sentenced to death. The matter is still pending with the Hon'ble Supreme Court. I have seen tears in the eyes of the family and they are still demanding justice. We hope to provide them the best lawyer who can help them fight the case." (ANI)

