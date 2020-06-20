Uttarakhand CM's physician tests positive for COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's physician Dr NS Bisht tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
State health secretary Amit Negi told ANI that after Dr Bisht's report, the concerned authorities are conducting contact-tracing.
Yesterday, four doctors along with 17 medical staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in Doon Hospital.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has reported 2,177 cases including 718 active cases, 1,433 recoveries and 26 deaths so far. (ANI)
