Uttarakhand colleges, universities to reopen from March 1

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday has ordered to reopen all the state universities and colleges from March 1.

The colleges/universities are opening for the first time after the imposition of lockdown nearly a year ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The classes are currently being held online.

Anand Vardhan, the state Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, issued an order to all the district magistrates and vice-chancellors of the universities and colleges across the state regarding the matter.



Earlier, the schools in Uttarakhand for students of Classes 6 to 9 reopened on February 8. Schools in the state had been reopened earlier in November last year only for classes 10 and 12 following a gap of over seven months.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 491 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand and 94,850 patients have been cured of the disease.

"A total of 1,690 people have succumbed to the virus till now in the state," the ministry informed. (ANI)

