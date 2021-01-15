Uttarakhand confirms first case of UK COVID-19 variant

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand has reported the first positive case of the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 from Dehradun district.

"A 44-year-old man has contracted the new UK-strain of coronavirus," informed Dr Rajiv Dixit, District Nodal Officer, COVID-19 Control Room.

After the contact tracing, it was found that he came in contact with some UK-returnees.



"This is the first such case found in Uttarakhand. The patient is being treated by a team of specialist doctors at Tilu Ratani Centre," the official said.

In India, the number of people infected with the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mounted to 109, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said on Thursday.

Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 154 cases, taking the state's tally of total cases to 94,324. (ANI)

