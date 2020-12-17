Uttarakhand Congress chief launches 'Dhanyawaad Jawaan' campaign on 'Vijay Divas'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh launched 'Dhanyawaad Jawaan' campaign on 'Vijay Divas' on Wednesday to express gratitude to the armed force personnel of the state.

A Uttarakhand Congress release said Singh is scheduled to visit the families of serving and retired soldiers across all the districts of the state over next two months.

"We have also launched a Whatsapp number - 7669643999 to reach-out to families and know their grievances. Families of the soldiers can share their issues and suggestions with us through WhatsApp," Singh said.

He said that Uttarakhand has played a vital role in strengthening India's security as 1343 soldiers from the state have been awarded gallantry medals including one Paramvir Chakra, six Ashoka Chakras, 13 Mahavir Chakras and 32 Kirti Chakras.

Vijay Divas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. (ANI)