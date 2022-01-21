Uttarakhand Congress takes dig at Centre for extinguishing Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): Taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government, the Uttarakhand Congress on Friday termed the "extinguishing" of Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate as the "king's arbitrariness" to build his palace, "Modi Mahal".

"Amar Jawan Jyoti has been burning continuously for the last 50 years. It is a symbol of our bravery, courage, sacrifice and self-respect, but today it will be extinguished. The new address of Amar Jyoti established for 50 years at India Gate will now be War Memorial. When the symbolic place of martyr's sacrifice and valour is changed to build a king's palace and the flame that burns relentlessly is extinguished, it not only tells the story of that king's arbitrariness but also the respect in his heart towards the martyrs", stated a Uttarakhand Congress official release.

It also further claimed that "martyrs" were "insulted" by conducting a laser show in Jallianwala Bagh. The Uttarakhand Congress unit also claimed that the Central government is also making efforts to change the old heritage like Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. "Now understand the chronology of the bravery, sacrifice and destroying the heritage of the country. First, hundreds of martyrs were insulted by conducting a laser show in Jallianwala Bagh, then efforts are being made to change the old heritage like Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad to show Gandhiji's sacrifice and dedication towards the country. Is the purpose of displacing this Amar Jawan Jyoti only to build the Central Vista (Modi Mahal)?", stated Congress.



"Just as the BJP government did not consider it necessary to consult the farmers before the Kisan Bill, in the same way, even before such a big decision, it did not consider it necessary to consult the families of the martyrs even once. Why insult the bravery, sacrifice and indomitable courage of the Indian Army?", the Congress release stated.

The Congress further informed that in the Indo-Pak war of 1971, this Amar Jawan Jyoti was established by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in honour of the brave Indian soldiers as a symbol of the indomitable courage, valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army.

"The flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti is like a temple light for crores of patriots in India. This is a temple of sacrificers, just as the temple's Jyoti cannot be displaced, similarly, the replacement of Amar Jawan Jyoti is also not possible", claimed Congress Uttarakhand unit.

Congress also claimed that the BJP led Central government has refused to show enough respect to Indira Gandhi and the patriots who led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. "Can the Government of India not light the flames at two places for the bravery, sacrifice, renunciation, penance, the valour of our country? The present BJP government also dropped the name of Mrs Indira Gandhi, who led India during the historic victory of the Indo-Pak war of 1971, in the official program of Vijay Diwas on 16 December 2021. You will extinguish the flame, but how will you extinguish the flame of respect, respect and dedication for Mrs Indira Gandhi and the Indian Army in the hearts of crores of Indians?", claimed the Uttarakhand Congress. (ANI)

