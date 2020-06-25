Uttarakhand: Congress workers protest against diesel, petrol price hike

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress leaders and workers on Thursday took to streets to protest against the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Several senior state Congress leaders, including state Congress president Pritam Singh, leader Suryakant Dhasmana and Garima Dasona also participated in the protest.

According to the protesting Congress leaders, the Central government has raised the excise on diesel by 850 per cent and 280 per cent on petrol.

"We are protesting against the consistent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel. Bus ticket prices have also been hiked by the state government. By way of this protest, we are attracting the attention of the Centre and state government to the plight of the people," Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh told ANI here.

"People are already suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. On that, the rising cost of fuel has put an additional strain on the people of the country," he added.

Singh demanded that the prices of petrol and diesel should immediately be reduced.

"Congress is forced to protest on the streets despite COVID-19 pandemic due to this consistent hike in fuel prices. They have raised the excise on diesel by 850 per cent and 280 per cent on petrol. The government is looting the people. They have looted Rs 18 lakh crore from the people this way," Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said.

This comes as the state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) have been increasing the fuel prices for the last 17 days. Prices of fuel are increasing as OMCs are reviving their market margins. (ANI)

