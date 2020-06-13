Uttarakhand: Corbett National Park to reopen from Sunday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Corbett National Park will be reopened for public from Sunday, said Jai Raj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Raj stated that people can visit Bijrani, Pakhro, Dhela and Jhirna zones while Dhikala zone will remain closed.

"Night stay at the park will remain prohibited till November 15," Raj said.

The park was closed on March 18 earlier this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

