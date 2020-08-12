Uttarakhand: COVID-19 patients protest against inadequate facilities at Pantnagar hostel

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Some of the coronavirus patients lodged at Pantnagar hostel and quarantine centre at Khatima in the Udham Singh Nagar district held a protest complaining of inadequate facilities on Tuesday.

"We are not getting food here. The authorities have not made any arrangements for toilets also. So, we are protesting now," said a COVID-19 patient while speaking to ANI.

The Chief Medical Officer of Udham Singh Nagar later said that the issues have been resolved.

Issues regarding food and accommodation have been resolved. There are some cases here where children are also staying with the families as they didn't have facility to keep them away. Arrangement of home quarantine is being made for them: Chief Medical Officer, Udham Singh Nagar said while speaking to ANI.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand at present has 3,826 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 6,470 have been cured/migrated and 136 have died after contracting the infection. (ANI)

