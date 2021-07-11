Uttarakhand COVID testing scam probe in final stages, report likely soon, says Haridwar DM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): The investigation into the alleged Uttarakhand COVID testing scam which took place during the Kumbh this year is in final stages and the report is likely to be received in the next 2-3 days, said Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar on Sunday.

"The report would be sent to the Uttarakhand government for action," he said in an official statement.

The investigation team has so far checked 60,000 telephone numbers while, 25,000 phone numbers are yet to be investigated.



These are the phone numbers which were mentioned in the documents along with the names of those who got their COVID-19 test done during the Kumbh Mela.

Haridwar Chief Development Officer (CDO) Saurabh Gaharwar is investigating this matter.

Uttrakhand government had registered a case against two private labs and Max Corporate Limited agency in connection with the scam after many discrepancies were found in the data of the COVID test reports.

The state health department lodged an FIR at Nagar Kotwali police station against Max corporate agency, Lalchandani Labs, and Nalwa Lab in Nagar Kotwali, according to Senior Superintendent of Police in Haridwar Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj. (ANI)

