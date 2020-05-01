Uttarakhand creates web link for people trapped in lockdown

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has created a web link for the people who wants to return to the state amid the coronavirus lockdown, an official said.

Shailesh Bagoli, Nodal Officer, Government Committee for Migrants, Uttarakhand, said that the state government will first try to bring back people residing in the shelter homes.

"We have created a web link for people who want to come back. 61,000 people have registered so far on the website. In our first batch, we will contact people living in shelter homes," he told reporters.

This comes after the Centre directed all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to facilitate inter-state movement of the people stuck at different places across India after the COVID-19 lockdown began. (ANI)

