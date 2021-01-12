Uttarakhand CS directs to expedite work of Kumbh Mela

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): A meeting under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Omprakash was done on Tuesday in which the proposals of various departments related to Kumbh Mela were approved in the Secretariat.

As per a statement from the Uttarakhand Information Department, the Chief Secretary directed to expedite the work in view of less time left in organizing Kumbh 2021.

He instructed the officers not to abandon the necessary works, he gave strict instructions that the financial approval orders related to the Kumbh works should be issued by January 20. He gave instruction to complete those work by January which is going on slowly. With this, the works for which G.O. are not yet released, the Chief Secretary also gave instructions to issue them by January 20.



During the meeting, necessary budget was also approved for the departments of milk and dairy products, food safety department, home guards, information etc.

Secretary Urban Development Shailesh Bagoli informed that so far 166 works worth Rs 749 crore related to Kumbh Mela have been approved so far.

During the meeting, Meladhikari Deepak Rawat told that the Kumbh Mela 2021 will depict the stories of the Kumbh Mela, light and sound shows. The shows held in Chandighat will have voice-over and background music.

At the meeting, Director General Information Dr. Mehrban Singh Bisht gave a presentation of the action plan related to the establishment, operation, maintenance of the media center to be done by the Information Department at Kumbh Mela-2021. (ANI)

