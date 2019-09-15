Delhi trainer (in purple shirt) giving traning to an official of Nainital state department on how to do fogging to control the spread of Dengue. [Photo/ANI]
Uttarakhand: Delhi team reaches Nainital to contain outbreak of dengue

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:46 IST

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): To combat the outbreak of dengue in Nainital, Uttarakhand administration has called a special team from Delhi for carrying out fogging operation.
The Delhi biological medicine team with the help of state dengue department officials will carry out fogging at several places of the city to prevent dengue taking an epidemic form.
Speaking to media, Vineet Rawat, the trainer from Delhi said, "All the medicines which we are spraying are all eco-friendly and non-toxic. The state has also purchased 10 machines which will sprinkle biomedicine in the areas. We are also training the technical staff of the Malaria Department for spraying medicines by using these machines."
"There is no need to be scared. According to our team, the situation is under control. We will soon control the spreading of the disease," he added.
According to doctors, around 1,343 dengue cases have been reported in Uttarakhand until now. A training programme has also been organised here for the medical fraternity and in order to check how well-versed the staff is with the management protocol.
Doctors here are consistently advising people to visit a hospital or consult a doctor in case any person is diagnosed with symptoms of the fever. Doctors are stressing over early diagnosis to curb the death rate in the state. (ANI)

