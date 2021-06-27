Uttarakhand develops biodiversity garden with 26 tree species

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Forest Department has developed a park, ''Bharat Vatika'', over a one-acre land in Haldwani Forest Research Center in the Nainital district, showcasing different tree species from across the country.

According to the Chief Conservator of Forest, Sanjeev Chaururvedi, it is the country's first biodiversity garden in which the state tree of every state and from union territories has been planted.

Speaking to ANI, Chaururvedi said, "The state trees of 28 states and 5 union territories of India have been planted in this Bharat Vatika which is the first such project in the country. Since Ladakh has not declared its tree yet, here the trees of 28 states and 5 UTs are shown together."



"It has 26 species of trees from 28 states and five Union Territories, including trees from more than one state like mango, bargad, peepal, coconut, and sal," he added.



The garden, ''Bharat Vatika'', was inaugurated by two schoolgirls on Saturday.

"It is a unique endeavour as this is the first such area in the country to put on display trees of different states of India at one place," said Chaturvedi.

Apart from Peepal, Sita-Ashok and Bargad that is the national tree of India, it also showcases Naag-Kesar or iron wood (Mizoram), Chinar (Kashmir), Chandan (Karnataka), highly aromatic Agarwood tree (Tripura), breadroot (Lakshadweep), Alestonia (West Bengal) and famous Puddock tree (Andaman and Nicobar).



It also has a Devadar tree from Himachal Pradesh; Rhododendron species from Uttarakhand and Sikkim; white teak from Meghalaya; and Neem from Andhra Pradesh.

To give coolness to the cedar trees on the mountain, it has been planted in the shade. Proper arrangements have also been made for how to protect the trees growing in winter from frost and dew. (ANI)

