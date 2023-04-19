Uttarakhand: DGP holds review meeting over security of senior citizens

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): A review meeting was organized by the Director General of Police Ashok Kumar at the Police Headquarters concerning the security of the senior citizens living alone, the Uttarakhand government informed in a press statement on Tuesday.

"During the review, the DGP instructed the local police to visit the homes of senior citizens every month to inquire about their well-being and to contact them through telephone/mobile twice a month," the statement read.

He directed the local police to inform the senior citizens about the Uttarakhand Police App and Emergency Button (SOS) during the tour and gave point-wise guidelines to the officials.

"Women's help desk in charge will be made the nodal officer at the police station level for the safety of senior citizens. At the district level, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Women Cell) has been nominated as the nodal officer of the Senior Citizen Cell," the DGP said.

Uttarakhand DGP further added, "In order to improve the security of senior citizens living alone, social workers of the neighbourhood will be encouraged to help senior citizens".



For the safety of senior citizens living alone at home, the local police were instructed to run a campaign to install CCTV cameras with the help of the Mohalla Committee and CSR.

The DGP said, "At present, 1067 senior citizens have been identified in the urban areas of the state and 2398 senior citizens have been registered in the Uttarakhand Police App. All the district in-charges were instructed to mark the senior citizens and make a newly updated list."

"A detailed format will be made including all the points related to the security of senior citizens. On the basis of the above format, in case of property or any other dispute, the concerned senior citizen will be assisted by counselling," he added.

The review will be done every month by Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, Uttarakhand at Police Headquarters level for the safety of senior citizens living alone.

DGP Ashok Kumar also said that strict action will be taken against the concerned in case of any negligence regarding the safety of senior citizens.

V Murugesan, the Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, Uttarakhand, P Renuka Devi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, Uttarakhand, and several officers and employees of Women's Safety Helpline Cell were also present during the meeting, the statement added. (ANI)

