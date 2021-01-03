Uttarakhand DGP reviews Kumbh 2021 security arrangements

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Saturday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 scheduled to begin in Haridwar next month.

In the review meeting at Police Headquarters, the DGP reviewed traffic and crowd management to avoid any last-minute obstacles during the religious gathering. He also scrutinised the management system to keep a keen eye on anti-social or anti-national activities.

The event estimated to draw lakhs of visitors which kicks off with the Makar Sankranti festival.



He directed the police officers to maintain the special emphasis on verification of outsiders working and residing in the Kumbh area. Regular checking should be done in hotels and Dharamshalas.

The DGP also for CCTV mapping of the Kumbh area for proper monitoring.

Directions were also given to coordinate with various states regarding anti-social elements and wanted criminals.

Special vigilance and regular checking of insensitive, crowded places, bus stations, railway stations with the help of dog squads and bomb disposal squad in the Kumbh area should be done, the DGP added.

The upcoming Maha Kumbh is being keenly awaited by pilgrims, seers, and people, given it is being held after twelve years. Haridwar Kumbh will be held from January to April. (ANI)

