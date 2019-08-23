Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttarakhand: ED attaches assets worth Rs 19.52 lakhs in medical college admission case

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:59 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a part of a plot and flat worth Rs 19.52 lakhs of accused Rohit Chauhan under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a case related to admission through management quota in post-graduation course in HIHT Medical College, Dehradun.
The attached plot is located at Chamkri village in Eath Khata Tehsil measuring area of 0.138 Hectare, jointly held in the name of accused Rohit Chauhan and his father. The flat in Ranjit Nagar, New Delhi is jointly held in the name of accused Rohit Chauhan, his father and his mother, read a statement.
Share portion of the accused in the plot and flat worth Rs 4.83 lakhs and Rs 14.69 lakhs, respectively, are provisionally attached under PMLA, the statement added.
The Enforcement Directorate initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR and charge-sheet filed by Uttarakhand Police against Rohit Chauhan, Ankush Sagar Khatri, Sandeep Gupta, Anubhav Garg, Rajeev Rana, Ratish Negi, Sudhakar Negi, Surjeet Singh and Vijay Pal for the offence of cheating the complainants - Lakkam Bikashpathi, Amardeep Kumar, Sidhant Kulkarni and Tarun Rao to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore by dishonestly inducing them in getting admission in post-graduation under management quota in HIHT Medical College, Dehradun.
During investigation, it was revealed that Rohit Chauhan, Director of Wit Edulink Pvt. Ltd has played an active role in inducing the complainants in getting admission in the post-graduation course in HIHT Medical College, Dehradun and collected funds from them and further transferred the same to his account and to the account of his family members and utilized them for his personal use, the ED stated.
It is also revealed that Rohit Chauhan in collusion with other accused has fraudulently collected Rs 1.29 crore from the complainants either in cash or through banking channels and credited them into the account of the company Wit Edulink Pvt. Ltd. Further, the amount collected was transferred to the individual accounts of the directors of Wit Edulink Pvt. Ltd. namely Rohit Chauhan and Ankush Khatri. From the accounts of the directors the funds were either withdrawn in cash or transferred to the accounts of his family members and other individuals, the statement read.
Further investigation in the case is under progress. (ANI)

