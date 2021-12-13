Uttarakhand: Eight-time-MLA, senior BJP leader Harbans Kapoor dies

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harbans Kapoor on Sunday passed away in Dehradun.

Kapoor was a former Speaker of Uttrakhand Legislative Assembly and an eight-time MLA.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the leader's demise and wished strength for the family members of the departed soul.

"I have received the sad news of the demise of my senior colleague and former Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Harbans Kapoor this morning. Soft-spoken Mr Kapoor always lived life with simplicity," he tweeted.

"While imbibing political values, he was always vocal for the development of his constituency. Winning the assembly elections 8 consecutive times proves his popularity," he added.

"I pray to the almighty to grant the virtuous a place at his feet and give strength to his family, supporters and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Peace," he further stated. (ANI)



