Uttarakhand: Elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27: An elephant died after being hit by a train in Doiwala area of Dehradun earlier on Monday morning, according to forest officials.

The officials said that the elephant's body was found inside a 10-feet deep gorge near the railway crossing at Nakronda Gularghati Zero Point, at 05:30 am today.

Forest Department Lachhiwala and Thano Range Ranger NL Dobal reached the spot upon receiving information about the accident from the locals.

"At night, elephants keep passing from here. A mother and her two-year-old baby elephant were crossing from this area when a train hit the baby and it fell into the nullah. It is possible that the baby elephant received serious injuries from the fall," said NL Dobal, Forest Ranger.


