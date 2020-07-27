The carcass of the 2-year-old elephant who died after being hit by a train in Dehradun on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
The carcass of the 2-year-old elephant who died after being hit by a train in Dehradun on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Uttarakhand: Elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:59 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): An elephant died after being hit by a train in Doiwala area of Dehradun earlier on Monday morning, according to forest officials.
The officials said that the elephant's body was found inside a 10-feet deep gorge near the railway crossing at Nakronda Gularghati Zero Point, at 05:30 am today.
Forest Department Lachhiwala and Thano Range Ranger NL Dobal reached the spot upon receiving information about the accident from the locals.
"At night, elephants keep passing from here. A mother and her two-year-old baby elephant were crossing from this area when a train hit the baby and it fell into the nullah. It is possible that the baby elephant received serious injuries from the fall," said NL Dobal, Forest Ranger. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl