Uttarakhand excludes Vigilance dept from RTI's purview

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government, in its cabinet meeting yesterday, approved a proposal to exclude the Vigilance Department from the purview of the Right to Information Act, informed Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik.

While speaking to ANI, the Cabinet Minister said, "The Uttarakhand government has excluded the Vigilance Department from the purview of the Right to Information Act. The proposal was approved in the Cabinet meeting held yesterday."

The government has taken this decision to maintain confidentiality while investigating, trapping, questioning the culprit, and filing the charge sheet against the accused in the court, according to Kaushik.

"However, information related to corruption has been excluded," he added.

Kaushik informed that the Vigilance Department will be known as 'Intelligence Organisation'. (ANI)

