Uttarakhand: Exercise KAZIND 2019 between India, Kazakhstan Army commences in Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand: Troops of Indian and Kazakhstan Army participate in the Indo-Kazakhstan joint military exercise KAZIND-2019.
ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:57 IST

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The fourth edition of annual military exercise KAZIND 2019 between India and Kazakhstan army commenced on Thursday at Pithoragarh.
A defence spokesperson in a statement said the aim of the exercise is joint training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in both Jungle and mountainous terrain.
"Exercise KAZIND 2019 can be termed as a facade of long-standing strategic ties between India and Kazakhstan," he said.
As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations will be conducted. Both the Armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations and also refine drills and procedures for joint operations whenever the need so arises.
The culmination of exercise will be done on 15 Oct 2019 with a 72-hour exercise which will showcase the joint skills of soldiers while conducting Counter-Terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. (ANI)

