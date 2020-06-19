Uttarakhand: FIR, challans against 10,664 for not wearing face masks

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police has registered FIR and issued challans to 10,664 people for not wearing face masks to contain COVID-19 spread, police said.

Also, 1,954 people were challaned for violating social distancing norms, 594 for flouting quarantine rules, 211 for spreading rumours on social media amid COVID-19 lockdown in the state. An FIR has also been registered against these people, said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Crime and Law and Order) Uttarakhand.

Moreover, 1,314 people have been arrested under the Excise Act.

As a precautionary measure in the battle against COVID-19, 589 policemen were quarantined in the state so far, of which 472 policemen have joined their duties after completing the quarantine period and seven policemen (2 each from Haridwar and Champawat, 1 each from Dehradun, Pauri and SDRF) have detected positive for the virus.

Uttarakhand has confirmed 1,942 coronavirus cases, including 25 deaths till date, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

